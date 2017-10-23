Trio of suspects sought for slashing a teen during a robbery in Ridgewood

Police are looking for three individuals wanted for a late-night robbery and slashing in Ridgewood earlier this month that left one man in the hospital with a gash on his chin.

According to law enforcement sources, the 19-year-old male victim was exiting an establishment in the vicinity of Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 7, when he was assaulted by the three male suspects.

One of the males slashed the victim in the chin, cops said, and removed his cell phone.

Officer from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident, and EMS units removed the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in stable condition.

The 104th Precinct released a wanted poster of the three suspects on their Twitter account.

#WANTED for robbery. If you have any information please contact our Detective Squad. pic.twitter.com/zkpI147F9t — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) October 20, 2017

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Michelle Feldman at 718-366-2723, or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200. All calls are kept confidential.