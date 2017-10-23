Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Trio of suspects sought for slashing a teen during a robbery in Ridgewood

Photo courtesy of NYPD
Photo courtesy of NYPD
Cops are searching for these three suspects wanted for slashing a man in Ridgewood.

Police are looking for three individuals wanted for a late-night robbery and slashing in Ridgewood earlier this month that left one man in the hospital with a gash on his chin.

According to law enforcement sources, the 19-year-old male victim was exiting an establishment in the vicinity of Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 7, when he was assaulted by the three male suspects.

One of the males slashed the victim in the chin, cops said, and removed his cell phone.

Officer from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident, and EMS units removed the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in stable condition.

The 104th Precinct released a wanted poster of the three suspects on their Twitter account.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Michelle Feldman at 718-366-2723, or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200. All calls are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC October 23, 2017 / 05:55PM
They look like they came from Bushwick
Reply
