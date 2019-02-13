Robber punches woman at a Jamaica coffee shop and takes off with her cellphone: cops

Cops are looking for a man who may know something about a cellphone robbery that occurred in Jamaica in December.

According to police, at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2018, a 24-year-old woman was exiting Starbucks, located at 159-27 Jamaica Ave., when she was approached by an unidentified man. The man proceeded to punch the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then stole the victim’s cellphone and fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue into the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer subway station.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene for bruising to her face.

Police described the person wanted for questioning as a black man between 20 and 30 years of age who was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket.

The NYPD released the following photos that were obtained from the scene, as well as from the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer subway station immediately after the robbery:

Anyone with information in regard to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.