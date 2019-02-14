College Point business offers free uniform cleanings for fallen NYPD detective’s funeral

In the wake of Detective Brian Simonsen’s death, a family-owned dry cleaning service in College Point is doing its part for officers of the New York City Police Department planning to attend his funeral.

The owners of Whitepoint Cleaners at 132-07 14th Ave. announced that they would be offering free uniform cleanings for all police attending Simonsen’s funeral next week.

“In honor of Detective Brian Simonsen, Whitepoint Cleaners will clean all uniforms of anyone attending funeral free of charge!!! God bless the NYPD, FDNY & all first responders,” wrote the owners on the business’ Facebook page.

Whitepoint Cleaners has been opened since 1965 in the Whitepoint Shopping Center and has offered similar services to first responders in the past.

Simonsen died as a result of friendly fire when he and Sergeant Matthew Gorman responded to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill. The detective sustained a gunshot wound and he later succumbed to his injuries. Gorman is currently recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg at Jamaica Hospital.

The detective was a 19-year veteran of the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct and is survived by his wife and mother. Hundreds of NYPD and state police officers gathered on 135th Street behind Jamaica Hospital on Tuesday night to salute Simonsen for his lifetime of dedication to the 102nd Precinct.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Simonsen and will be held at Saint Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays. Visitation hours for his wake are from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18 and 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The funeral will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. and he will be laid to rest at Jamesport Cemetery.

Those who would like to leave messages of sympathy can do so here.