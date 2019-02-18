Florida woman dies after crashing into a pillar in Laurelton: NYPD

Police are investigating a crash in Laurelton that left a Florida woman dead early Monday morning.

According to police, officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call at 5:51 a.m. on Feb. 18 regarding a vehicle collision at the intersection of North Conduit Avenue and 230th Place. Upon their arrival, officers discovered that a 2012 Toyota Camry had struck a pillar at the location.

Inside the car, officers found 57-year-old Doreen Hall-Smith of Miami, Fla., unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma about her body.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad found that Hall-Smith was driving the car westbound on North Conduit Avenue when she lost control and struck the pillar.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Hall-Smith to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were immediately reported and the investigation is ongoing.