Fresh Meadows assemblyman teams with City Harvest to help fight hunger

Courtesy of Weprin's office
Assemblyman David Weprin, staff member Sumeet Sharma, and City Harvest Director of warehouse operations Jim Dunne offload donations into the warehouse.

By Morgan Chittum

Assemblyman David Weprin donated boxes of food to City Harvest at their Long Island City Facility to help those in need.

Since 2010, Weprin — who represents the 24th Assembly district — said more than 10 percent of residents in Community Boards 8, 9 and 10 rely on SNAP, a food stamp program that helps low and no-income people purchase food. In an effort to help those facing hunger, Weprin turned to City Harvest.

“No one should have to choose between eating a nutritious meal and making ends meet,” Weprin said.

Weprin’s office collected a variety of non-perishable items over the holiday season to support the cause.  The was supported by the donations of constituents of Weprin’s district, the assemblyman said.

City Harvest, the largest food rescue organization, helps to feed more than 1.2 million hungry New Yorkers. Across all five boroughs, the organization have secured 61 million pounds of food this year for food insecure people.

“Hunger is a serious problem for over 1.2 million New Yorkers annually. I thank City Harvest for their important work to end the hunger crisis in New York City,” Weprin said.

According to City Harvest, there are 298,250 residents facing hunger, including 91,290 children in Queens.

