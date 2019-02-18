High school students from Jamaica school to represent NYC at automotive tech competition finals

Two Thomas Edison High School seniors demonstrated their superior skills as auto technicians and left their competition in the dust, advancing to the National Auto Technology Competition finals in April.

Jordy Castro and Lazaro Isidoro, trained in auto technology by their instructor Miguel Sierra, beat 11 other teams of finalists from New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, and Rockland County in the second round of the National Auto Tech Competition, held Feb. 12 at the Center for Automotive Education and training in Whitestone.

“It was a great feeling to have won and now get to represent New York at nationals,” said Isidoro. “We are more excited than ever to keep the momentum going and hopefully make history by winning it all!”

“We know how competitive this competition is, but we are going to work even harder so that we may win,” said Castro.

The 12 teams of finalists each worked on different car makes and models, all donated by local New York dealerships. The winning team from Edison worked on a Lexus, which they drew at the conclusion of the first round of the competition on Jan. 9, in which 40 teams of local students competed.

“The competition has been an awesome experience and I am very happy for my students Jordy and Lazaro because they have been working so hard. We will continue to put forth that effort and represent New York as best we can in the final round,” said Sierra.

The nationally-recognized competition was created by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) to draw attention to well-paying automotive technician job opportunities and set interested students on a path for a rewarding career in the auto industry.

“The amount of electronics and technology in every vehicle being sold today has advanced rapidly, and it is hugely important to the future of our industry to have high quality vocational education and training for these talented young people,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. “That is why for decades we have worked collaboratively with the local BOCES and the NYC Department of Education to create this Automotive Technology competition: to address the need for qualified auto technicians and set interested students on a path for a rewarding, high-paying career in the auto industry.”

Second place winners from Wilson-Tech Northport and third place winners from Orange-Ulster BOCES, won $1,000 and $500 in prize money, respectively.