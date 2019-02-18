Pair of thieves wanted for breaking into two Bayside apartments and stealing thousands in cash and merchandise

Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with a two-incident burglary pattern in Bayside.

According to authorities, the pair allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an apartment building in broad daylight.

On Friday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. police from the 111th Precinct reported that an unidentified man gained entry into a multi-unit dwelling in the vicinity of 200th Street and 32nd Avenue. Once inside, the man allegedly forced his way into an apartment door and took an orange Dior purse with $800 in cash, according to authorities. The thief then fled the scene.

Twenty minutes later, the same man gained entry into a multi-dwelling unit in the same area and forced his way into another apartment, police said. He allegedly got away with an Xbox One, a blue Adidas backpack, a black duffle bag and a $1,680 ring, according to authorities. The man then fled the location and drove away in a black BMW four-door sedan.

Surveillance photos from a commercial location in the vicinity show the unidentified man, the black BMW and an unidentified woman who was seen exiting and entering the car during the time of the incident.

