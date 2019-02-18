Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Pair of thieves wanted for breaking into two Bayside apartments and stealing thousands in cash and merchandise

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of NYPD
An unidentified man and woman in surveillance photos are wanted in connection to a Bayside burglary

Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with a two-incident burglary pattern in Bayside.

According to authorities, the pair allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an apartment building in broad daylight.

On Friday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. police from the 111th Precinct reported that an unidentified man gained entry into a multi-unit dwelling in the vicinity of 200th Street and 32nd Avenue. Once inside, the man allegedly forced his way into an apartment door and took an orange Dior purse with $800 in cash, according to authorities. The thief then fled the scene.

Twenty minutes later, the same man gained entry into a multi-dwelling unit in the same area and forced his way into another apartment, police said. He allegedly got away with an Xbox One, a blue Adidas backpack, a black duffle bag and a $1,680 ring, according to authorities. The man then fled the location and drove away in a black BMW four-door sedan.

Surveillance photos from a commercial location in the vicinity show the unidentified man, the black BMW and an unidentified woman who was seen exiting and entering the car during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

