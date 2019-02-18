Woman pushed against a car by unknown man and raped on the streets of Woodside: cops

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly approached a woman and raped her on a Woodside street.

According to authorities, a 20-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 54th Street and Skillman Avenue on Feb. 15 at 10:40 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man. After starting a conversation with the woman, the man proceeded to push her up against a car and rape her, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man with a light complexion. The NYPD released the following video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.