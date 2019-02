Currently renting and thinking about buying a home? If you’re thinking about Long Island City, you’re not alone.

Have questions about the home buying process, the role of an attorney, insurance needs — even what color and type of paint to select? Again, you’re not alone — check out “What First-Time Home Buyers Need to Know,” with a focus on LIC, and get answers to your questions from a panel of experts.

Even through property prices have doubled in LIC the last 10 years — with the average unit selling for $1.2 million today — the area still presents great opportunities for first-time homebuyers.

Over the next three years, 2,600 condominiums will be coming to market, and Eric Benaim’s brokerage, Modern Spaces, will be representing 2,100 of them. Benaim will be speaking at the Brownstoner event, answering questions about the future of the neighborhood.

Other panelists include Ryan Walsh, from Ryan Walsh Law, who will be speaking about the role of an attorney in the homebuying process.

Gotham Insurance will be represented and will offer tips on the intricacies of homeowner insurance — what is covered and what is not.

Paintzen will be on hand, too, offering tips on decorating and how to choose colors to increase the livability of a space while reflecting your tastes.

Part of the Brownstoner Home Events series, the event takes place on Tuesday, March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Plaxall Gallery at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens.

There will be drinks and snacks, and the March 26 event is FREE to first 50 people who RSVP here.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Sponsors for first event are Modern Spaces, Paintzen, Ryan Walsh Law and Gotham Insurance. To learn about hosting and sponsorship opportunities for Brownstoner Home Events, please get in touch here.