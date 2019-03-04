Enjoy the views from the large balcony just off the living space in this new, stylishly designed, amenity-laden, two bedroom, two bathroom condominium at 134-37 35th Avenue in Flushing, Queens. Another balcony is found at the opposite end of the home, off the master bedroom.
The 100 condominium units at the Farrington sit atop a seven-story Sheraton Four Points Hotel on a corner lot. This apartment, No. 9A, is a corner unit with three exposures so it gets more natural light than many others.
The kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances including a Bertazzoni range and hood, Bosch refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer, and matching quartz countertops and backsplash. The kitchen also features an island facing out to the windowed dining space, allowing the cook to have plenty of interaction with family or guests while making a meal.
Barcelona oak engineered wood floors throughout provide a homey feel. The living and dining areas are illuminated by floor to ceiling windows with a sliding door that opens onto the large balcony.
The master bedroom overlooks a second balcony and features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath. Both bathrooms are equipped with heated tile floors.
The building is chock full of amenities including a rooftop terrace with several barbecue grills, a fitness center, bicycle room, recreation room and laundry room. No more fighting for a parking spot on the street — the building also has its own garage. One of the benefits of sharing the building with the hotel: Residents can opt for a membership to the hotel’s pool.
The building is located just five blocks from the Main Street 7 stop and the Main Street Long Island Railroad stop. And it is not far from many Queens landmarks, including Flushing Meadows Park, Citi Field, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and the Queens Museum of Art.
Listed by Sophia Park and Mae Liew of Modern Spaces, the home is asking $1,442,740. Monthly taxes are $75 and common charges are $589.
