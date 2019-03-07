Man found floating in the Bayside Marina dies after rescue: cops

Cops are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man who was found floating in the icy waters of the Bayside Marina on Thursday morning.

Officers from the 111th Precinct and FDNY units responded to a 911 call about a man in the water at around 6:30 a.m. on March 7 at the marina, located in the vicinity of the Cross Island Parkway and 28th Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the man and pulled him to shore. Citing preliminary information, sources familiar with the investigation said, it appears the man had entered the water on his own accord.

Paramedics rushed him to Flushing Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The man’s body has been transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.