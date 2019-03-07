Robber who stole cash from Middle Village bank remains at large: cops

Detectives are looking for the bandit who swiped cash from a Middle Village bank during a heist on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the robbery occurred at 3:55 p.m. inside the Cross County Savings Bank at 80-10 Eliot Ave., off 80th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect — described as a white man between 40 and 50 years of age and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt — walked into the bank, approached the counter and passed a note demanding cash. Police sources said the crook did not display a weapon.

Seconds later, authorities said, a teller provided the perpetrator with more than $1,800 in cash. The bandit then fled from the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident. The case was later presented to the 104th Precinct Detective Squad for further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723 or Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.