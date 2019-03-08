NFL linebacker faces up to seven years in prison after slugging NYPD sergeant in Jackson Heights

The Detroit Lions linebacker who allegedly punched out an NYPD sergeant while in custody at the 115th Precinct stationhouse in Jackson Heights has been indicted on charges of assault, resisting arrest and other crimes, the Queens District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Trevor Bates, 25, of Westbrook, Maine, was charged March 8 in a five-count indictment with second-and third-degree assault, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, theft of services and resisting arrest. If convicted, Bates faces up to seven years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call from a taxi driver on Jan. 26, who claimed that Bates had refused to pay a $32 cab fare. Officers arrived at the scene at the Hampton Inn located at 102-40 Ditmars Blvd. and arrested the NFL player.

Bates was them taken to the 115th Precinct stationhouse for processing, where he was to be fingerprinted and then released, barring any outstanding warrants. According to the charges, Bates refused to be fingerprinted and allegedly struck NYPD Sgt. James O’Brien, who had attempted to print the linebacker, in the face. Bates was then tased in an effort to restrain him.

According to charges, O’Brien sustained a concussion and a gash over his left eye required several stitches to close.

“The defendant is accused of striking an NYPD sergeant, who was following procedure and doing his job. After the defendant was told he had to be fingerprinted – required in every arrest – the man became combative and punched the sergeant in the face. This kind of behavior can not and will not be tolerated in Queen,” Chief Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said. “The police sergeant sustained a concussion and required stitches to close a gash over his eye. The defendant, who was slated to receive a DAT (desk appearance ticket) for the alleged fare evasion charge – now faces the possibility of going to prison.”

The defendant was arraigned before Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Barry Kron, who ordered that Bates must return to court on June 3.

Bates had been arraigned Feb. 5 via video from a psychiatric ward that he had been checked into following Jan. 26 incident and pleaded not guilty.

During his court appearance, Bates said he had no comment when he was asked what set him off while officers attempted to fingerprint him, according to the Daily News.

Bates, who is 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft and was on the practice squads of the New England Patriots and New York Giants before landing in Detroit.