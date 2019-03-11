Suspect smashed victim in the head with a brick during Woodside store fight: cops

Cops are looking for the assailant who attacked a man with a brick during a fight inside a Woodside corner store.

According to police, at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, a 49-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with an unknown man inside of Woodside Grocery, located at 39-71 61st St. The fight turned physical when the unknown man hit the victim on the head with a brick, causing a laceration and bleeding to the victim’s head.

At this time, authorities said, it is not clear what the suspect and victim were fighting about. Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that the victim may have been intoxicated at the time of the assault, and that could have contributed to the altercation.

Following the assault, authorities said, the perpetrator then fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

Officers from the 108th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. Paramedics took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he received several stitches.

Cops described the brick-wielding suspect as a black man in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a red and blue jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.