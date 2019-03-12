Driver from Ridgewood cuffed after allegedly striking and critically injuring pedestrian in Bayside

Police have arrested a driver who hit and critically injured a pedestrian in Bayside with his vehicle on Monday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad charged 53-year-old Tsz Pun of Forest Avenue in Ridgewood with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Cops said that Pun allegedly struck a 59-year-old male pedestrian who had the right of way while crossing at the intersection of 215th Place and 46th Avenue at about 10:24 a.m. on March 11.

Officers from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident and discovered the victim with trauma to his head. EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to North Shore Manhasset Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Findings from a preliminary investigation revealed that Pun was traveling eastbound on 46th Avenue as the pedestrian was crossing southbound on 215th Place.

Pun remained at the scene and was taken into police custody. Additional charges may be pending the results of the ongoing investigation.