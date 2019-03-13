Suspect bites off part of security guard’s finger during an argument outside of a Jackson Heights bar: cops

Police are looking for a man who bit off a security guard’s finger during a fight outside of a Jackson Heights bar.

According to authorities, at 4:05 a.m. on Feb. 16, a 37-year-old male security guard was closing the doors at El California Sports Bar, located at 76-03 Roosevelt Ave., when an unknown man walked up to him and asked to go inside. When the security guard told the man that the bar was closed, the man started to have an argument with the guard.

The verbal dispute quickly escalated and the suspect proceeded to bite off a portion of the security guard’s left pinky finger. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where his his finger was reattached before he was released.

Police released the following surveillance footage of the suspect that was taken at the bar on the night of the incident:

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with a medium build, dark close cut hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a black jacket with Japanese iconography inscribed throughout.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.