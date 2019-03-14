Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Help police find pair who violently beat a panhandler with a stick on a Flushing street

Photo via Google Maps, inset via Twitter/@NYPD109Pct

Cops are looking for a duo who attacked a panhandler on a Flushing street corner last week.

According to police, at approximately 6:47 p.m. on March 2, the male victim was panhandling at the corner of Cherry Avenue and Kissena Boulevard. He approached two unknown men, who proceeded to hit the victim in his face and head with their fists and a stick.

At this time, police are still investigating why the suspects lashed out at the man.

Authorities said the victim lost consciousness and suffered lacerations to the head and face. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The 109th Precinct tweeted the following photo of one of the suspects:

Anyone with information about the incident can call 800-577-TIPS (8477).

