Help police find pair who violently beat a panhandler with a stick on a Flushing street

Cops are looking for a duo who attacked a panhandler on a Flushing street corner last week.

According to police, at approximately 6:47 p.m. on March 2, the male victim was panhandling at the corner of Cherry Avenue and Kissena Boulevard. He approached two unknown men, who proceeded to hit the victim in his face and head with their fists and a stick.

At this time, police are still investigating why the suspects lashed out at the man.

Authorities said the victim lost consciousness and suffered lacerations to the head and face. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The 109th Precinct tweeted the following photo of one of the suspects:

🚨WANTED🚨The individual pictured below along with 2 others are wanted for an assault that took place on 3/2/19 at the corner of Cherry Ave & Kissena Blvd in @NYPD109Pct. Anyone with info is asked to 📞 #800577TIPS. All 📞 are confidential. #YourCityYourCall @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/J7lKnyJp5s — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) March 13, 2019

Anyone with information about the incident can call 800-577-TIPS (8477).