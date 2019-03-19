Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Detectives looking into death of man found in the backyard of a Jamaica home

Photo via Shutterstock

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the backyard of a Jamaica home on Tuesday.

According to authorities, at 12:01 p.m. on March 19, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the rear of a home on 172nd Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 103rd Precinct found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive at the location, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS responded to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

