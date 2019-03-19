Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Gunman on the lam after opening a fire outside an Astoria pizzeria/hookah shop

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who fired a shot into the air outside of an Astoria pizza and hookah shop.

It was reported to police that at 12:50 a.m. on March 18, an unknown man was outside of The Smoking Pie, located at 25-94 Steinway St., when he fired a shot into the air.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot southbound on Steinway Street. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which was reported to the 114th Precinct.

Police described the suspected shooter as a black man aged 20 to 30 years old and last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black hooded sweater, a red coat, and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

