Cops from the 111th Precinct report on rise in grand larcenies in Bayside

Police from a Bayside-based precinct are warning residents about the recent uptick in thefts from cars.

According to a recent Tweet from the 111th Precinct, there has been an increase in this particular crime on the northern end of the precinct. Thefts from cars along with mailbox fishing are classified as “grand larcenies,” which have risen when compared to last year.

We have had an increase in thefts from cars on the northern end of the precinct. If you see anyone pulling on door handles, pls give us a call. Remember to 🔒 your car. pic.twitter.com/LVJz21RWTi — NYPD 111th Precinct (@NYPD111Pct) March 20, 2019

According to a map from the precinct, thieves have recently targeted the following areas in Bayside:

Francis Lewis Boulevard and 33rd Avenue

200th Street between 33rd and 34th avenues

203rd Street between 32nd and 33rd avenues

215th Street between 38th and 39th avenues

219th Street and 38th Avenue

219th Street between 36th and 38th avenues

219th Street and 43rd Avenue

At the March 4 Community Board 11 meeting, Crime Prevention Officer Stine reminded residents to lock their car doors, even if they were leaving for a short amount of time.

“A lot of our issues still is people leaving their cars opened. We have plenty of cameras out there where kids are really just walking up and down the block just pulling on your car handles. Make sure your car is locked,” Stine said. “A lot of the kids, they just want some quick cash and they’re gonna keep trying to find the one that’s opened.”

He also said that thieves were stealing tires and rims off of Hondas and Nissans and shared preventative measures for car owners, including turning the wheels toward the curb to make them harder to remove.

“If you have wheel locks, do not keep the lock inside the car — keep the lock inside the home or on you,” Stine said. “If you can, park in your driveway or inside a garage.”

According to 111th Precinct crime stats, grand larcenies as a whole have gone up since last year. CompStat data showed that from March 4 to 10, the precinct recorded 68 grand larcenies in 2019 compared to 53 in 2018.