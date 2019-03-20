Three men caught on tape attacking and robbing a man on a Sunnyside street corner: cops

Cops are looking for three men who beat and robbed a man on a Sunnyside street corner last week.

According to police, at 11:20 p.m. on March 11, a 34-year-old man was walking on the corner of Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue when three men approached him and began to yell at him. The suspects then began to punch and kick the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The crooks then took the victim’s wallet, which contained $600, an iPhone X and Apple AirPods before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was treated for bruises to his head and body.

Police released surveillance video of the attack:

The suspects are described by police as black men in their 20s, one of whom had long braids, white jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are kept strictly confidential.