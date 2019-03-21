AG reaches $62.5 million settlement with Spectrum requiring credit to New York City subscribers

Spectrum has begun issuing credits to New York customers as required in a $62.5 million settlement announced by New York State Attorney General Letitia James Tuesday.

The settlement agreement resulted from action brought by the AG’s office alleging that the company failed to deliver to consumers the reliable and fast internet service it had promised. Under the terms of the settlement, Charter Communications, Inc., Spectrum’s parent company, is required to issue monetary relief to qualified subscribers and offer video streaming services at no charge. In all, qualified subscribers will receive $62.5 million in bill credits.

Subscribers do not have to fill out any paperwork to obtain the credit, but must contact Spectrum to receive the streaming services.

“New Yorkers will start to receive tens of millions of dollars and additional services owed to them due to the company’s failure to provide quality services to its customers,” James said. “In issuing the largest-ever consumer payout by an internet provider, my office is proud to set a high standard for the way the internet providers accurately market services.”

Spectrum will also offer the following streaming services to nearly 2.2 million current internet subscribers at no extra charge. Current consumers who subscribe to both internet and cable television from Spectrum, will have a choice of either three months of HBO or six months of Showtime.

Internet only subscribers will get one month of Spectrum TV Choice streaming service, in which subscribers can access broadcast television and a choice of ten pay TV networks, as well as access to Showtime for one month.

Consumers have until May 30 to select the extra charge premium services they want. Customers should call Spectrum at 1-833-422-8795 for further information. The AG’s office is encouraging subscribers to share their experience redeeming the offer by going to https://ag.ny.gov/spectrumconsumerrelief and complete a survey.