‘Stars Under 40’ shone bright at networking event

The March 21 Stars Under 40 Awards and Networking Event celebrated the accomplishments of some of the best and brightest individuals under the age of 40.

Schneps Media celebrated the honorees at LaGuardia Plaza Hotel for their achievements across several industries including law, medicine, athletics, and government.

“Feel the power of what you’ve accomplished. Feel the power of being a star,” said Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps. “Each one of you is being honored because you’re in business or the nonprofit world.”

Schneps highlighted organizations who received money from event donations via raffle ticket sales, as has been the tradition for the past 18 years. One of the honorees was Hands Across Long Island, a “grassroots, multi-service organization” founded in 1988, which is managed and operated by psychiatric survivors. The organization this year feted Victoria Serpa, Board President.

The other honoree was Human First, a Long Island-based nonprofit organization founded in 2001. Human First also nominated Elizabeth Stehle, the director of administration and communication, for her exceptional work within the organization.

Stehle joined Human First in 2015 after realizing her desire to do more “mission-driven” work. She worked in the government sector and moved to the private sector before an old colleague approached her about an opportunity at Human First.

“I started working there in June 2015 and it’s been a joy ever since,” Stehle said.

The organization serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with offices in Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island. Stehle shared that the honor came as a surprise to her.

“I’m thrilled, I’m still in shock about it. For me, what I do, I’m part of a team. I don’t feel like I’m going above and beyond anything. So to be recognized for what I do on an everyday basis is really a great honor.”

Other Stars Under 40 honorees included Carlos Gonzalez of the Veterinary Care Group, who along with Dr. Mario Costa, won the “Dynamic Duo” honor. The four-year-old organization is a group of veterinary hospitals with locations in Astoria, Glen Oaks, Bayside, Little Neck, Forest Hills and Middle Village.

Gonzalez started as a kennel assistant at 17 and trained to be a veterinary assistant before eventually becoming the manager of the company’s Bayside location. He shared that “helping the pets” is the most rewarding part of his job.

“It’s making sure that the pet is well taken care of and that we’re doing right by the pet at all times,” said Gonzalez.

He added that the honor felt “amazing” but recognized the importance of working as a team to achieve goals.

“I know I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my team. To us, teamwork is very important, so I’m not only appreciative of my team, but I also had great mentors that gave me the necessary tools to be here,” Gonzalez said.

The 2019 Stars Under 40 were:

HALL OF FAME/DYNAMIC DUO

Andrew Meditz

Elite Pool & Fitness Management, Inc.

Michael Zuchelli

Elite Pool & Fitness Management, Inc.

DYNAMIC DUO

Dr. Mario Costa

Veterinary Care Group

Carlos Gonzalez

Veterinary Care Group

DYNAMIC DUO

Wesley S. Melchiorre

Scotto & Melchiorre Group LLC

Gregory Scotto, CPA

Scotto & Melchiorre Group, LLC

Lisa Aamodt

Congregation Tiferith Israel

Christopher Alexander

EIHAB Human Services

Cordelia A. Banny

Wall Street Journal

Camryn Bruno

NYC Youth Poet Laureate

Adam Butler

Jiffy Junk Inc.

Dr. Marigold Castillo

MD1CARE – Gold Pediatrics

Ida Como, Esq.

Silvagni & Como

Chris Croken

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Kelly Fisher

Justice Air

Erika Hill

Office of the Nassau County Comptroller

Scott Kestenbaum

Kestenbaum & Mark LLP

Kieron Ludde

Mazars USA LLP

Joseph Martins

Revolution Financial Management

Jacquelyn Mascetti

Herman Katz Cangemi & Clyne

Jay Min

Haworth Barber & Gerstman

Rafael Moreno

Tropical Revival Restaurant

Marlo Paventi Dilts

Long Island Board of REALTORS®

Danny Pisani

Contour Mortgage

Craig Ratigan

TD Bank

Paul Reisner

Scope Realty

Donovan Richards

Councilman

Michael Ro

Ultimate Champions Tae Kwon Do

Alison Scotto-Kupillas

Chateau Briand

Christina Seid

Chinatown Ice Cream Factory

Luciane Serifovic

Luxian International

Victoria Serpa

Hands Across LI

Jay Sheryll

Sheryll Law, P.C.

Elizabeth Stehle

Human First, Inc.

Jeanine Taylor

Charter School Business Management

Michael Tepper

Exit Kingdom Realty

Dr. Samuel Trosman

NYC HHC Elmhurst

Diana Valencia

NNR Globalistics USA

The sponsors of the 2019 Stars Under 40 Awards & Networking Event included

Flushing Bank

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Contour Mortgage

EIHAB Human Services

Mazars

TD Bank

Broadway Stages

Photos by Allen Ngai and Matthew Kropp