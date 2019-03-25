Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Argument at a popular Flushing shopping center leads to beating and robbery: cops

Photos via Twitter/@NYPD109Pct

Cops are looking for a duo who beat and robbed a man inside of a Flushing mall earlier this month.

According to authorities, at 3 a.m. on March 8, a 52-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with two unknown men inside the New World Mall, located at 136-20 Roosevelt Ave. The argument escalated and the suspects proceeded to punch the victim multiple times in the head.

During the assault, law enforcement sources noted, the assailants took the victim’s jade necklace and then fled the location.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the incident. Police said the victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The 109th Precinct tweeted out the following images of the suspects:

 


Law enforcement sources described the suspects as Asian men: one stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white jacket, while the other stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wore a black jacket.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.

