Man attempts robbery and threatens to torch a Western Union in Woodside

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a would-be robber who was caught on tape trying to steal cash and burn a Woodside Western Union.

On Friday, March 22, at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the 108th Precinct learned, an unidentified man entered the Western Union office at 60-16 Roosevelt Ave. Once inside, the suspect allegedly approached the security window, poured an unknown substance on the counter and placed a lighter next to it.

The man then reportedly told the 24-year-old woman at the security window that he would set the place on fire and demanded that she give him money. When the woman walked away from the window, the suspect poured liquid on the door next to the security window and fled the location on foot.

The incident was later reported to the 108th Precinct.

Cops describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, a black hooded sweater with a white stripe on its left arm, a blue vest, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.