Middle Village students to head to Milwaukee for national speech & debate tournament this May

Students from a Middle Village high school will take on other students from across the state and country in speech and debate.

Members of Christ the King High School’s (CTK) Speech and Debate team not only qualified for the New York State Forensic League’s Championship Tournament in April, but five students will go to the National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) National Championships in May.

The students going to the New York State Forensic League’s Championship Tournament, which will be held at Hofstra University on April 6-7, are Ian Baksh, Diego Espada, Gregory Jans, and Elvis Soto in Intermediate Public Forum Debate; Krystian Makocki, Kordian VonCyga and Christian Wong in Student Congress; and Joseph Siguencia in Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate.

In addition to the state tournament, Baksh, Espada, Jans, and Soto will represent CTK in the Varsity Public Forum Debate at the NCFL National Championships. Makocki will also represent the school in the championship’s Student Congress portion. All five students will head to Milwaukee, WI over Memorial Day weekend to represent CTK.

“We could not be prouder of the achievements of all our Speech & Debate members,” said CTK Principal Geri Martinez. “We are very thankful for the support of the moderators, Anton Jans, Kristen Tully and Larry Reilly who have helped and supported the team this season.”