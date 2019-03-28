Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Heights: FDNY

Reports say that a child was pinned under a school bus in Jackson Heights on Thursday afternoon.

According to the FDNY, just before 2:30 p.m. on March 28 firefighters got a call regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 34th Avenue and 79th Street.

Firefighters and EMS units arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in serious condition.

A report from the Citizen app states that the victim was a child and that they were pinned under a school bus. However, the FDNY could not confirm the details of the report.