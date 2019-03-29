Flushing man convicted of attempted murder for firing gun at plainclothes cops in Jamaica

After a four-week trial, a Queens jury found a Flushing man guilty of attempted murder and other crimes for shooting at two plainclothes NYPD Housing Bureau officers conducting a routine patrol of the Baisley Houses in Jamaica more than two years ago.

Jamel Ethridge, 40, now faces up to 40 years in prison, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

On the night of Oct. 28, 2016, NYPD Lieutenant Melody Robinson and Police Officer Rafe Mashriqi spotted Ethridge walking outside of 116-80 Guy Brewer Blvd. Ethridge pointed a gun at the officers, rushed into the building and confronted the officers on the second floor, according to trial testimony.

Ethridge squeezed off a shot at the officers who fired back striking him once in the leg. Ethridge managed to run from the scene and toss the gun down a trash chute as he fled.

Police recovered the 9 mm handgun from the building’s trash compactor. Experts testified at trial that the defendant’s DNA and fingerprints were on the handgun and ballistics of a shell casing at the scene was a match to the defendant’s weapon.

“These officers were doing their jobs and protecting the public when they spotted the defendant walking passed them and suddenly the defendant pointed a firearm in their direction and charged after the police, firing at them,” Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan said. “His actions resulted in an exchange of gunfire that could have led to a tragic outcome. The defendant now faces a long prison term for this senseless act of gun violence.”

Ethridge was convicted of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Queens Supreme Court Justice Deborah Stevens Modica, who presided at trial, set sentencing for April 9.