Robbers who stabbed man in the back to steal property on a Queens street still on the run

Cops need the public’s help in finding two men who knifed a 37-year-old man in the back and stole his belongings on a Corona street early on Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the violent robbery occurred at 12:20 a.m. on March 29 in front of a home on 99th Street between 37th and 38th Avenues.

According to authorities, the two suspects approached the victim from behind and pushed him to the ground. They then began assaulting the victim about the body, and one of the perpetrators stabbed him in the back.

The crooks then removed the victim’s cellphone and wallet, which contained $300 in cash, and fled the scene. Police said they were last observed heading northbound on 99th Street.

The incident was later reported to the 115th Precinct. Paramedics brought the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cops described the robbers as men in their 20s, one with a dark complexion and the other with a light complexion. They both wore blue jeans, black jackets and dark-colored baseball caps.

