Local leaders to host a rain barrel giveaway and more in Maspeth this month

State Senator Joseph Addabbo is teaming up with Assemblyman Brian Barnwell and Councilman Robert Holden to host a multifaceted event in Maspeth this month that will help improve the environment and link some adoptable animals to new homes.

The event is a joint free rain barrel giveaway, bike etching, recycling and pet adoption scheduled to take place at Maspeth Federal Savings Bank, located at 56-18 69th St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 27.

“What a great opportunity for constituents in all three of our districts to come and get several things done at one central location,” Addabbo said. “I encourage everyone to come out to Maspeth and take advantage of these offerings.”

The 55-gallon plastic barrels to be distributed can attach to a rain gutter to collect and store excess water during the rain. The rain barrel giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and requires registration beforehand.

To register for the rain barrel giveaway, call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.

“It is important for us local elected officials to help our constituents have better access to resources that can improve the local environment on many different levels,” said Holden. “I’m proud to partner with my colleagues, Senator Addabbo and Assemblyman Barnwell, as we continue to focus on promoting such positive initiatives in our communities, and I thank the Maspeth Federal Savings Bank for its dedication to community service.”

The recycling portion of the event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include paper shredding and electronic recycling. Participants are encouraged to bring old working and non-working electronics such as televisions, computer monitors, keyboards and mice, printers, and more, as well as old paperwork.

Throughout the event, guests can bring their bikes to have it registered with the NYPD. Officers will be engraving registered bikes with a serial number in a discreet location and give the bike a decal identifying it as registered.

From noon to 4 p.m., Animal Care Centers of NYC will park their adoption van outside of the bank.

“I’m always proud to sponsor such a great event with my colleagues to provide rain barrels, bike etching, pet adoption and recycling services to the community,” Barnwell said. “Rain barrels are great for the environment and every pet deserves a loving home. We would love for you to join us!”