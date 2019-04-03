City to present plans for new entrance to Forest Park off Myrtle Avenue in Glendale

The city Parks Department is planning to install a new entrance to Forest Park off Myrtle Avenue and will present further details to Community Board 5 at the April 10 meeting.

The expansion of bike and pedestrian access to the green space is part of their initiative to give these modes of transportation a safer north-south route while sharing Forest Park Drive. It would extend the dead end before the ramp onto the Jackie Robinson Parkway into a full-fledged path to souther portion of the park.

“This project proposes a new pedestrian entrance and pathway into the park along Forest Park Drive from Myrtle Avenue connecting with the picnic, bandshell and carousel areas,” a Parks spokeswoman said. “The new proposed entrance to the park will be enhanced with plantings and a seating area. The new pathway will be made from both concrete and asphalt and will feature new security lighting for enhanced safety.”

About $2.39 million total has been allocated to the project with $1.89 million from City Council and $500,000 from the borough president’s office. At this time, a clearing already exists at the southern end of Forest Park Drive where concrete Jersey barriers prevent cars from driving into the park, instead guiding them left onto the Jackie Robinson Parkway entrance ramp.

Schematic designs provided to CB 5 from November 2017 show plans for a pathway cutting into the park all the way to the picnic area to the south.

The Parks Department said there is not yet a start or end date for the project as it is still in the design phase.