By Camille Sperrazza
It is often said that the best investment one can make is to own real estate, so when you’re ready to invest, it makes sense to do business with a leader in the field — Scope Realty.
The company’s President, Paul Reisner, says, “We are currently the 15th largest real estate firm in New York, according to the Real Deal Magazine.”
The firm has 261 agents who have sold homes this past year, including sales in booming neighborhoods such as Williams Bridge, Wakefield, and Soundview in the Bronx; and in the neighborhoods of Rochdale, Jamaica, and Laurelton in Queens.
Scope can be depended upon for commercial real estate, private houses, or rentals. The company invests in its agents, assuring their success, by providing training and support. With a team this strong, you know you can rely upon them, too.
A reputation such as theirs also comes with a responsibility to give back to the community, and Scope has taken steps to assure that is part of their plan.
“We know that our long-term success is directly linked to the success of our clients and the communities we serve,” Reisner says. As a result, Scope has developed relationships with nonprofits. The objective is to help strengthen the communities in which they operate, and also to grow local economies around the world, says Reisner.
Among the charities in which the company is involved includes St. Jude’s Research Hospital, the noted organization that helps children and their families who are dealing with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude’s never gives parents a bill for their services as it believes parents’ only concern should be the health of their child.
Another charity is Covenant House, with 21 locations in the United States, Canada, and South America, that serve more than 56,000 homeless people each year. It is the nation’s largest, privately-funded agency, helping homeless, runaways, and at-risk youth. It started locally, more than 40 years ago, when six young runaways in Manhattan were given shelter from a snowstorm. Today, the doors of this organization are open 24 hours a day for any young person in need.
Animal welfare is a topic that Scope Realty is passionate about, too, and why it has a close relationship with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Based in New York City since its inception in 1866, the ASPCA’s mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States.
“We are happy to help financially strengthen the amazing work that these charities do on a daily basis,” says Reisner.
Scope Realty offers monetary support and more.
“Our team members help us make an even bigger impact through their passion, time, and expertise,” says Reisner.
Scope Realty has grown tremendously and continues its expansion, with new offices opening in Soho, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx in the near future.
Reisner believes the company’s success stems from, “our diversity, and our ability to serve every community across the city by speaking their language and living in these neighborhoods.”
Scope Realty [68 W. 39 St. in Manhattan, 212-408–1620, www.ScopeRealty.nyc]. Open seven days, from 9 a.m.to 9 p.m.