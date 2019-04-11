Flushing church invites community for a taste of Greece at annual festival in May

The Greek Orthodox Shrine Church of St. Nicholas is welcoming all for a taste of Greece and Cyprus in Flushing at its annual Greek Festival in May.

The church — located at 196-10 Northern Blvd. — will host the Greek Festival Thursday, May 16, through Sunday, May 19. This year marks the 48th anniversary of the festival. It has become an annual tradition for the church since 1971, when St. Nicholas was the first community to sponsor an ethnic festival in the New York Metropolitan area.

Greek music will set the mood of being in an Athenian cafe or on a Grecian isle as guests dine outside. Both Greek and Cyprus cuisines will be offered followed by a sweet dessert tasting of baklava, loukoumades and other Greek pastries.

Looking for a bargain? The festival will also include a flea market with shopping vendors selling new merchandise. Kids will be treated to games, popcorn and sweets.

Guests can also get a tour of the church which was erected in 1971 and cited by the Queens Chamber of Commerce for its architecture. The church was designated The Greek Orthodox Shrine Church of St. Nicholas in 1972 when Archbishop Iakovos received at St. Nicholas the relics from the grave of St. Nicholas in Bari, Italy. The relics have been enshrined in a reliquary. Encircling the walls of the church are six 30-foot-by-12-foot panels depicting scenes from the Bible.

The festival is open on Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Friday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, May 18, from noon to midnight; and Sunday, May 19, from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free.