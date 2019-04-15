Lynyrd Skynyrd & Hank Williams Jr. join the lineup at Forest Hills Stadium this summer

A pair of southern rock icons have been added to the lineup this summer at Forest Hills Stadium.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, joined by Hank Williams, Jr., will bring their career-concluding “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” to the Forest Hills venue, located at 1 Tennis Pl., on July 14.

Known for their RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” Lynyrd Skynyrd kicked off their “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” on May 4, 2018. The farewell tour will include original member Gary Rossington who will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn.

Last year, Van Zant, Rossington, and Medlocke sat down with Dan Rather on “The Big Interview” during the first leg of their tour. Rossington told Rather, “It takes a long time to finish a farewell tour when you’re like us, ‘cause we’ve played everywhere … I keep jokin’ it’d take 10 years to do the farewell tour.”

Van Zant agreed, telling Rather, “We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we’ve visited one last time, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation, so that’s the plan.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on April 19. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ForestHillsStadium.com.