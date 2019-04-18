Ice & Vice brings their edgy ice cream creations to Long Island City pop-up opening Friday

Ice & Vice will spread its fine ice cream palette and aesthetics to a Long Island City pop-up location, with its grand opening April 19.

The ice cream shop, based out of its Lower East Side brick and mortar, will take its signature sandwiches, pies, and seasonal flavors to the converted art studio of local artist William Lamson at 27-20 Jackson Ave.

Ice & Vice takes a forward-thinking approach toward artisanal ice cream. Take for instance its deconstructed take on the ice cream sandwich that the shop recently posted to its blog. Inspired by the Choco Taco, an ice cream truck classic, Ice & Vice handcrafted little Oreo tacos smothered in two types of cookie butter.

The LIC pop-up will offer eight flavors of ice cream, including two seasonal flavors named “Bath Salts”– a lavender and pine stracciatella – and “Amaretto Sour” designed after the tangy almond liqueur cocktail. It will also introduce additional seasonal flavors in two weeks, which it will announce April 21.

Ice & Vice will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day starting April 19 through the summer.