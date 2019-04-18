Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man hospitalized after being shot during robbery attempt at pharmacy in Sunnyside (UPDATED)

Cops are looking for the perpetrator who shot a man in the arm in Sunnyside on Thursday afternoon, police reported.

According to authorities, at 1:55 p.m. on April 18, the 108th Precinct received a 911 call regarding a man shot in the arm during an attempted robbery at Sunnyside Pharmacy, located at 48-11 Skillman Ave.

Emergency personnel took the 27-year-old victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Police initially believed that the victim had been shot in the arm with a BB gun, however authorities say that the weapon could be a .22 millimeter handgun.

A report from the Citizen app indicated that the suspect fled along Skillman Avenue toward 49th Street carrying a firearm, however police could not confirm this detail as of yet.

Police are currently canvassing the area for a suspect as part of the ongoing investigation. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who could be in his 30s.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS later for more details as they are made available.

Updated at 4:05 p.m.

