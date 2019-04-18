Man hospitalized after being shot during robbery attempt at pharmacy in Sunnyside (UPDATED)

Cops are looking for the perpetrator who shot a man in the arm in Sunnyside on Thursday afternoon, police reported.

According to authorities, at 1:55 p.m. on April 18, the 108th Precinct received a 911 call regarding a man shot in the arm during an attempted robbery at Sunnyside Pharmacy, located at 48-11 Skillman Ave.

Emergency personnel took the 27-year-old victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Police initially believed that the victim had been shot in the arm with a BB gun, however authorities say that the weapon could be a .22 millimeter handgun.

A report from the Citizen app indicated that the suspect fled along Skillman Avenue toward 49th Street carrying a firearm, however police could not confirm this detail as of yet.

Police are currently canvassing the area for a suspect as part of the ongoing investigation. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who could be in his 30s.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS later for more details as they are made available.

Updated at 4:05 p.m.