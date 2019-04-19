Flushing Carvel to celebrate grand opening on April 27 with a week of sweet deals for customers

Carvel is celebrating the grand opening of its new Flushing location on April 27 filled with fun and seven days of delicious deals for customers.

In celebration of its new shop, located at 147-03 45th Ave., guests will receive one free junior soft ice cream cone or cup (limit one per person) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The grand celebration with feature City Councilman Peter Koo, who will cut the ribbon just before 1 p.m., as well as a DJ, face painter and the famous Fudgie the Whale.

Flushing Carvel is the brand’s first Flushing location in 15 years and is owned by franchisee, Michael Lin.

“We’re excited to bring Carvel back to the Flushing community after so many years. We are happy to offer our delicious Carvel products to the ice cream lovers in the Flushing area,” said Lin. “Whether you’re a newcomer or you grew up with the brand, we look forward to serving you Carvel…America’s Freshest Ice Cream.”

The Flushing Carvel will also be offering daily grand opening specials from Monday, April 22 through Monday, April 29. The deals include:

Monday, April 22 – Buy one small cup/cone, get a kid’s cup/cone FREE

Tuesday, April 23 – Buy one shake, get one for $1

Wednesday, April 24 – Buy one get one free sundaes

Thursday, April 25 – Buy one Sundae Dasher, get one for $1

Friday, April 26 – Buy one flying saucer® 6-Pack, get one for FREE

Saturday, April 27 – Grand Opening, Free Jr. Cone (soft serve only)

Sunday, April 28 – Buy One Small Round, Get One Oreo Lil’ Rounders 6-Pack for $1

Monday, April 29 – Buy One, Oreo Lil’ Rounders 6-Pack, Get One Free

The Flushing Carvel is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, call 347-732-4238 or visit carvel.com.

The Flushing Carvel grand opening is just one of the many celebrations happening for Carvel, which celebrates its 85th birthday this year. This year marks 85 years since founder, Tom Carvel, invented soft ice cream and opened the first Carvel shop.