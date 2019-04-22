College Point shopping center set to welcome popular discount furniture chain at former Babies R Us site

Bob’s Discount Furniture store is coming to College Point.

The chain that boasts quality furniture at “everyday low prices” will soon open its doors at 139-19 20th Ave. at the Triangle Plaza I. The new store location will replace the Babies R Us store that closed in June 2018.

A member of the College Point community Facebook group reported the news last Friday showing workers assembling the “Bob’s” sign on the store’s facade.

According to the company’s website, its founder, Bob Kaufman, opened the first store in Newington, Connecticut, in 1991. Bob’s Furniture has established over 110 stores across the country since its inception. In addition to the College Point location, the company plans to open seven additional stores in Michigan and California.

Back in March 2018, QNS reported news that Toys “R” Us had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, which meant the total liquidation of all United States assets. This came after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2017 and closed 180 stores nationwide, including two in Queens.

Babies “R” Us locations in Queens, including the one in College Point’s Triangle Plaza, were a casualty of the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy.

Triangle Equities opened Triangle Plaza in 2000 after the developer bought the property from the Flower Market Association of New York four years prior. Other stores at Triangle Plaza include Old Navy, Modell’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s and Starbucks.

QNS reached out to Bob’s Discount Furniture to confirm an opening date and is awaiting comment.