Latest Queens subway creep touched woman’s thigh while riding 7 train from Elmhurst to Flushing

Cops are looking for a man who forcibly touched a woman’s thigh on a 7 train in Elmhurst earlier this month.

According to authorities, the perpetrator boarded the Flushing-bound 7 train at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station at about 7:20 p.m. on April 9. Soon after, he began rubbing a 29-year-old victim’s thigh with his hand without her consent.

Police said the suspect exited the train at its final stop, Main Street-Flushing, and fled in an unknown direction. The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau.

On April 19 the police released an image of the man. Cops described him as a Asian man in his 40s with black hair, who was wearing a pink collared shirt, blue jeans, black jacket and carrying a black briefcase and a plastic bag.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

