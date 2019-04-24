Greater Ridgewood Historical Society to celebrate Dutch heritage at annual New Amsterdam Festival

On April 27, the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society will hold the third annual New Amsterdam Festival from 12 to 6 p.m.at the Vander Ende-Onderdonk farmhouse, located 1820 Flushing Ave.

The purpose of the event to celebrate the Dutch history of the house and the the roots of the Ridgewood neighborhood.

The farmhouse–the oldest Dutch stone farmhouse in New York City–was constructed circa 1709. The historical society’s designed the museum to inform visitors about the the Dutch, English and colonial American experience.

The celebration will have historic demonstrations of colonial crafts, music, magic, games, homemade Dutch doughnuts, ice cream by Ridgewood’s Creme&sugar, products by Ridgewood Market and a custom Onderdonk House brew by Bridge and Tunnel Brewery. The historical house will also be open for people to explore.

General admission is $5 and free for children younger than 12.

For more information visit onderdonkhouse.org/ or email ridgewoodhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.