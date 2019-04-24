Police identify pair allegedly responsible for seven northwest Queens robberies in three months

Cops are looking for a duo who are said to be involved in a series of armed robberies throughout Astoria, Long Island City and Sunnyside.

According to police, the first incident took place at 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 6. At this time, a 38-year-old man was in the vicinity of 41st Street and 34th Avenue in Astoria, when he was approached by two unknown men. One of them displayed a knife and demanded that the victim withdraw money from a nearby ATM.

The victim complied and withdrew $100. After the victim handed over the cash, police noted, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Nearly two weeks later, the bandits struck again on Feb. 17. At 4 p.m. that day, the suspects approached a 16-year-old man in front of a residence on 31st Street, displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The crooks then took the victim’s cash and jewelry before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The pattern continued one month later on March 18. At 5 p.m. that day, the perpetrators approached two men, aged 18 and 24-years-old, inside of a building in the vicinity of 31st Street and 38th Avenue. One of the suspects pulled out a knife and demanded their property.

The thieves stole the victims’ cellphones and cash before fleeing the scene.

Almost one month later, the suspects picked up their speed and continued the robbery spree.

At 4 a.m. on April 11, the crooks approached a 25-year-old man in front of a residence on Newtown Road. After one the crooks pulled out a knife and demanded property, they took the victim’s jewelry, cell phone and wallet and fled the scene in unknown direction.

Hours later at 7 p.m., the thieves struck again after approaching a 21-year-old man that was walking in the vicinity of Skillman Avenue and 54th Street. One of the suspects displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property. After taking the victim’s cellphone and cash, the duo fled the scene in an unknown direction.

At 10 p.m. on April 14, three victims, a 20-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man, were approached by the suspects while inside a building on 38th Street. One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and demanded their property. The crooks took some of the victims’ clothing before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Finally, at 1:30 a.m. on April 19, a 25-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Newtown Road and 44th Street when he was approached by one of the suspects, who was riding an e-bike. The suspect displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The crook then took the victim’s wallet before fleeing in an unknown direction.

On April 23, the NYPD released mugshots of the duo, whom they identified as 19-year-old Luis Martinez and 21-year-old Khyrel Ware.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds; Ware is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Both suspects have had prior arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of the above identified males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.