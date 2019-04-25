Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Detectives looking for suspect involved in a recent South Ozone Park attempted rape

Screenshot of video, courtesy of NYPD
The suspect running away after an attempted sexual assault in South Ozone Park on April 14.

The NYPD released video on April 24 of a man wanted in connection with a recent attempted sexual assault on the streets of South Ozone Park.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 10:10 p.m. on April 14 in the vicinity of 131st Street and Rockaway Boulevard.

According to authorities, the perpetrator exited from a white vehicle at the location and approached the 25-year-old female victim from behind. Police said he grabbed her from behind, pushed her against a car and then threw her to the ground.

Once he knocked the woman over, law enforcement sources noted, he attempted to sexually assault her. The woman managed to resist, and the perpetrator eventually jumped back into the white vehicle, which then fled in an unknown direction.

The getaway vehicle fleeing the scene.

The incident was reported to the 106th Precinct. No serious physical injuries were reported.

Cops said the male suspect was last seen wearing track pants with a white stripe, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers with white trim.

The video footage that police released shows him running down the street, along with images of the white getaway vehicle at a Rockaway Boulevard intersection.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

