Suspect sought for attempting to steal an 83-year-old woman’s purse near a Jamaica train station: cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who they say tried to rob a senior woman as she was leaving a Jamaica train station.

According to police, at 10:35 a.m. on April 19, an 83-year-old woman was leaving the Jamaica-179th Street subway station when an unknown man began to follow her. As he was following the victim, he demanded that she hand over her pocketbook multiple times.

After the failed attempts, the suspect fled the scene empty-handed in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and black footwear.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

