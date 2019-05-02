At 778 feet, Skyline Tower is the second tallest building in Queens. The 67-story glass tower offers 802 units with 360-degree panoramic views.
And 155 of those units will have private, outdoor terraces.
Located at 3 Court Square and designed by Whitehall Interiors, apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows. With quartz slab countertops and backsplashes, kitchens feature stainless steel and Bosch appliances.
Accented by bronze hardware, the bathrooms feature white marble and porcelain finishes.
The building, developed by United Construction Development Group, FSA Capital and Risland US Holdings LLC, features a double-height sky-lit amenity space with a mezzanine lounge overlooking a 75-foot, temperature-controlled swimming pool on the third floor. On the fifth floor, amenities overlook an exterior terrace.
Concierge services include in-home chefs and catering, in-home salon services, housekeeping, personal shopping and travel planning.
The spa package includes a cedar-lined sauna, a steam room and a massage/treatment room. Pets will be treated as diplomats, with a spa, dog walking services, grooming and training. Yes, the vets make house calls.
Children can go “around the world” in the hot-air balloon themed playroom.
Sales and marketing will be handled by Modern Spaces, with prices ranging from $500,000 to $4 million. Sales launch in spring 2019.
Skyline will house retail on the ground floor. At the base of the building is an entry for the Court Square station for E, G, M and 7 trains.
If you’re staying in the neighborhood, there’s plenty to do: Dutch Kills sports a speakeasy vibe with craft cocktails, and for culture, the Sculpture Center is two blocks away and MoMA PS1 five blocks away.
For more information go to the Modern Spaces website.