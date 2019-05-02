There’s still time to get your tickets to the 2019 World’s Fare at Citi Field

The second annual World’s Fare will feature many fan favorites from all over the world when it returns to Citi Field on May 18 & 19.

Some of this year’s returning vendors include the Arepa Lady, the crown jewel of Colombian street food in New York City; Indonesian desserts from Moon Man and Italian arrosticini and succulent lamb skewers from D’Abruzzo which happened to win 1st place in the savory division at last year’s Fare.

Newcomers this year include Chef Troy’s Table representing Jamaica with their nutritious and delicious I-tal Rastafarian cuisine, Balkan Bites flying the flag of Kosovo with flaky savory burek and sweet baklava, Cafe Escencia representing Spain with scrumptious sourdough churro wheel, and a thoroughly modern take on ancient Eastern Mediterranean frozen confection from the Republic of Booza.

Get all day admission plus choose your time to enjoy unlimited tastings of 40+ craft beer at the International Beer Garden. Sessions each day include 12 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m.

Get you tickets now to experience the best International Food Vendors, International Beer Garden, Cocktail Bars Representing Different Regions of the World, Live Music & Dance and the newly added International Shopping Pavilion. Prices start at $23 and unlimited beer tickets start at $49, so get your tickets today!

Citi Field is centrally located in New York City with parking and many public transportation options. Check out www.TheWorldsFare.nyc for more information.