Watch these two thieves ride off with stolen motorcycles from an Astoria garage

Cops are looking for a duo who recently broke into an Astoria building and rode off of stolen motorcycles.

According to authorities, at 12:10 a.m. on April 15, two unknown men entered a commercial building in the vicinity of Newtown Avenue and 32nd Street through the front entrance. At this time, it is not clear how they gained access to the building.

Once inside, the suspects found their way to the building’s garage, where they took a 34 year-old man’s two motorcycles. The suspects fled the scene on the motorcycles in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a mustache and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and red and gray sneakers. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.