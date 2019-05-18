Cops seek pair linked to slashing and shots fired at a Long Island City playground

Police need the public’s help in finding two men connected to a violent episode at a crowded playground near a Long Island City school on Friday afternoon in which one man was slashed and several gunshots were fired.

The NYPD said the trouble began at 5:25 p.m. on May 17 in the rear of J.H.S. 204, located at 36-41 28th St., when a group of six individuals got into a verbal dispute with a 23-year-old man as he watched a baseball game.

Law enforcement sources said that numerous young adults and children were in the playground when the scuffle began.

The argument turned physical when one of the individuals pulled out a box cutter and slashed the man in the face, injuring the victim’s right eye. A second individual then brandished a firearm and began firing shots into the playground, sending bystanders running from the scene.

No one was injured by the gunfire, and police have not yet determined the approximate number of bullets spent.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, police obtained footage of two people involved in the violence. The images were captured by surveillance cameras at the corner of 37th Avenue and 30th Street.

Cops described one of the suspects as a Hispanic male with a medium build, short dark hair and a goatee who was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes and carrying a black backpack. Police believe he is the one who discharged the weapon in the playground.

The other perpetrator is described by the NYPD as a Hispanic male with a thin build and short black hair who wore dark blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.