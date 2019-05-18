Corona woman dies of injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the street

A Corona woman died of her injuries last week after she was struck by a car while crossing the street just two blocks away from her home, cops announced on Friday.

According to authorities, at 5:40 a.m. on May 1, police responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at 48th Avenue and 108th Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 110th Precinct found 68-year-old Maria Ruiz-Amaya of 46th Avenue lying in the roadway with trauma to her head.

A preliminary investigation found that Ruiz-Amaya was crossing east to west on 108th Street when the driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado made a lefthand turn onto 108th Street from 48th Street. The driver remained at the scene following the incident.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Ruiz-Amaya to Elmhurst Hospital, where she ultimately died of her injuries on May 8.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.