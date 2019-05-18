Corona woman dies of injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the street

File photo

A Corona woman died of her injuries last week after she was struck by a car while crossing the street just two blocks away from her home, cops announced on Friday.

According to authorities, at 5:40 a.m. on May 1, police responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at 48th Avenue and 108th Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 110th Precinct found 68-year-old Maria Ruiz-Amaya of 46th Avenue lying in the roadway with trauma to her head.

A preliminary investigation found that Ruiz-Amaya was crossing east to west on 108th Street when the driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado made a lefthand turn onto 108th Street from 48th Street. The driver remained at the scene following the incident.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Ruiz-Amaya to Elmhurst Hospital, where she ultimately died of her injuries on May 8.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Detectives still seeking man who kicked commuter in the head at Jamaica station MetroCard kiosk
Detectives still seeking man who kicked commuter in the head at Jamaica station MetroCard kiosk
Probe continues after a decomposed body washes up on the shores of Whitestone
Probe continues after a decomposed body washes up on the shores of Whitestone
Popular Stories
Cops book man for alleged role in violent Little Neck home invasion and rape, two others at large
Cop formerly assigned to Queens precinct busted by feds for murder-for-hire plot against her husband
VIPizza in Bayside to celebrate its 60th anniversary this weekend with giveaways, live music and more


Skip to toolbar