Nonprofits focused on mental health, education and culture in LIC earn grants from local developer

TF Cornerstone, a residential real estate developer known for its luxury rentals, recently announced seven grant recipients for its Building Together grant program, which contributes to Long Island City nonprofits.

The developer, founded by Queens natives Fred and Tom Elghanayan, annually gives donations to organizations that support youth and education, community building and environmental sustainability.

Community building programs include:

Hour Children and Community Health Network will provide mental health services to formerly incarcerated women and their families in the LIC community.

Queensboro Dance Festival, in partnership with various performance arts venues, will use its funds to hold the Queens Dance Festival.

Youth and education programs include:

NYC Kids RISE, in collaboration with P.S. 111 and P.S. 76, will provide an opt-out scholarship and savings program that opens a 529 college savings plan.

Rising Stars Youth Foundation, in partnership with the Western Queens New York City Housing Authority housing in Queensbridge, Ravenswood, Woodside, and Astoria, will provide low-income middle-school youth programming that involves weekly tutoring, academic workshops, community building activities, travel and family educational advocacy.

Jacob Riis Center Queensbridge and United Negro College Fund will partner to provide college scholarships. The program will also provide career services.

Environmental sustainability programs include:

Hunter’s Point Parks Conservancy, partnering with Hunter’s Point Middle School and the Parks Department, will create and steer an after-school gardening club to tending to green spaces and working on the Queens waterfront. The program will involve a formal curriculum and interactive classes about the environment.

Harbor Lab, in partnership with Western Queens NYCHA, CUNY, United Neighborhood Houses and Gantry State Park, will offer free introductory water safety, paddling lessons, and environmental training classes. The program will include lessons about water quality testing, pool safety and shoreline cleanups for both youth and adults.

