Check out these 10 outdoor concerts in Queens during New York Music Month this June

Warm weather is finally here and what better way to soak up the sun than enjoying a free outdoor concert?

The New York City Parks Department is offering free concerts around the borough this spring and summer. From classical music and jazz to reggae and disco, music lovers are sure to find a genre they’ll enjoy for New York Music Month.

“We are so pleased to present New York Music Month, back for a third year with a terrific slate of diverse programming for musicians and music lovers of all ages. This initiative is a celebration of all that our city’s thriving music industry has to offer, whether you’re an artist trying to make your mark, a sound engineer interested in honing your craft or a music fan looking for free concerts and music-related activities this summer,” said Anne del Castillo, the commissioner of the Office of Media and Entertainment.

While not all of these events are part of the New York Music Month Concert Series, concertgoers are welcome to check out the following 10 free outdoor concerts happening in Queens this June.

New York Music Month Concert Series: Family Fun and Music

To kick off New York Music Month, the Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment and NYC Parks are hosting this family-friendly concert series. On Saturday, June 1, The Dirty Sock Funtime Band and Alex and the Kaleidoscope will perform for the kids at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills. The free concert runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

New York Music Month Concert Series: Reggae

On Sunday, June 9, concertgoers can enjoy the stylings of several reggae artists at St. Albans Park. From 3 to 6 p.m., renowned artists British Dependency, Mr. Kool and Paul Brown will come together for a celebration of reggae music, which originated in Jamaica in the 1960s.

Jazz at Socrates

In the mood for some jazz? Then head over to Long Island City’s Socrates Sculpture Park on Thursday, June 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Danny Mixon Quartet featuring Antoinette Montague will be performing at this concert series that first started in 2016. Harlem-born, Brooklyn-based pianist Danny Mixon, who has been described as “one of NYC’s jazz treasures,” will collaborate with vocalist Antoinette Montague of Jazz Woman to the Rescue!

The New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks: Cunningham Park

The New York Philharmonic will delight listeners with a classical music exhibition at Fresh Meadow’s Cunningham Park on Thursday, June 13, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Didi and Oscar Schafer will be presenting this concert under the stars as they have been since 1965. The hour-and-a-half program, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, will include such pieces as Rossini’s “Overture to La Gazza,” Ladra,Copland’s “Hoe-Down, from Rodeo,” Rachmaninoff’s “Symphony No. 2” and a series of works by the Very Young Composers of New York City. Volt Live will provide fireworks after the performance.

New York Music Month Concert Series: Latin Music

If Latin music is more your speed, head over to Gorman Playground in East Elmhurst. The NYMM concert series continues with a performance by the Connecticut-based band Orquesta Afinke. The show is on Saturday, June 15, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Jerry Costanzo and His Gotham City Swingers

This Father’s Day, take dad out to see Jerry Costanzo and His Gotham City Swingers. Councilman Eric Ulrich is sponsoring this evening of songs by some of the best crooners and kings of swing. Herry Costanzo and his band will perform the hits of legends like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman. The performance is on Sunday, June 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the George Seuffert Bandshell in Woodhaven’s Forest Park.

Metropolitan Opera Recital

For the ninth season, the Met’s Summer Recital Series returns to Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City. On Monday, June 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the concert will feature young Met singers who will perform a series of arias and duets from several operas.

New York Music Month Concert Series: The History of Rock and Roll

On Saturday, June 22, the Mayor’s Office and NYC Parks presents a performance by the History of Rock and Roll band as part of the NYMM Concert Series. The concert takes place at MacNeil Park in College Point from 1 to 3 p.m.

New York Music Month Concert Series: Disco Music

This celebration of disco music is for those who can’t get enough of Donna Summer, the Bee Gees and Gloria Gaynor. This concert will feature Disco Unlimited, the “hottest disco show and dance band on the East Coast.” The band has shared the stage with disco greats including Maxine Nightingale, George McCrae, The Trammps and France Jolie. The concert is on Saturday, June 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City.

Queens Symphony Orchestra

On Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Queens Symphony Orchestra will be performing a “symphonic salute to America.” The event is sponsored by Councilman Robert Holden and will take place at the George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park.